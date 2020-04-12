On the day of Easter, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has the best Easter bunny and we all adore him. Yes, the cutest munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and he is here to brighten up the boring Quarantine Sunday. Taking to Instagram, she shared the cuteness overloaded picture featuring Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan. The 3-year-old has painted his face and looks like the most adorable Easter bunny. He can be seen clad in a football print t-shirt and lowers while Saif twin with him in white kurta. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bikini Picture With Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan on Beach Makes Fans go Weak in Knees

In the photo, his face is panted with red circle on his nose, black paint on his cheeks that looks like moustache and paper made ears tied both side of his ears.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life ❤️❤️ Happy Easter everyone… #StayHome #StaySafe." (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, the actor’s picture with Taimur and Saif from Maldives vacation went viral on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared the picture featuring her in a hot red bikini leaving little for imagination and Saif and Taimur dressed only in a pair of boxers each. Sipping fresh coconut water, the Pataudis looked like new couple goals and we can’t help but miss the vacays a tad too much. Posing in an exotic backdrop of the beach, Kareena captioned the picture, “I am not dreaming of beaches… You are! #TakeMeBack (sic).



Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has come forward to support three humanitarian organisations to help them financially to get through the difficult times. The couple has pledged their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV).