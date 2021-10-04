Mumbai: Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan has turned a year old and her bhabhi and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised her and her fans by sharing a funny memory of them from the Maldives trip. Bebo took to Instagram to share Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s wedding picture and captioned it as, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in the Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it… I knew she was one cool woman! And… it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi. Happy birthday, sister-in-law ❤ lots of love always ❤. P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that’s why it’s on the gram now. ‍♀ #OldIsGold”.Also Read - Saif Ali Khan’s Secret To Having A Happy Marriage With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Replying to the birthday post, Soha Ali Khan wrote: “Hahaha!! My chicken escapades make me seem cuckoo!!! ❤”. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date Postponed: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film To Now Hit Theatres On This Date

Take a look here at the birthday post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The comment section was full of birthday wishes and several celebs from Karisma Kapoor to Amrita Arora wished the actor. The 43-year-old celebrated her birthday with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya. Kunal wished her on social media and shared four lovely photos of the two and wrote, “Happy Birthday my sunshine (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)



On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in 2018’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.