Mumbai: Coping with mental health is becoming a major concern amid the coronavirus pandemic and to help people regarding the same, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Saturday sharing information on how to deal with Covid-19 anxiety. She urged fans to be kind to their minds. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Takes Second Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine, Shares Picture

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post and captioned it, “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind.” In another story, she also shared some points for taking care of toddlers in these difficult times. Also Read - Assam Lockdown Guidelines: Shops to Close at 11 AM, No Vehicular Movement After 12 PM | Full List of Fresh Restrictions Here

Bebo has been repeatedly sharing information on her social media accounts regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, last month, she urged her fans to get vaccinated via proper online registration. She also expressed disappointment over people who don’t understand the ‘Gravity of the situation’. She took to social media and wrote, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Kareena will also be a part of Karan Johar’s Takht. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium.