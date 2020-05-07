The Kapoor family is still heartbroken with the sudden demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. Since the death, family members have been sharing posts with emotional messages for the late actor. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was devastated by her Rishi uncle’s untimely demise, has been paying tribute to him by sharing his unseen photos on Instagram with emotional messages. On Thursday, she shared a throwback picture that captures a happy moment of her late uncle Rishi Kapoor with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and the legendary composer RD Burman, fondly called Pancham. Kareena captions the monochrome pic: “Irreplaceable”. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Choked After Informing me About Cancer Diagnosis, Reveals Raj Bansal

Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu reacted to the post with a red heart emoji. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor Shares Unseen Throwback Pictures With Rishi Kapoor From 70s And 90s

Take a look:



Last week, she shared a childhood photograph of her Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor) and also posted a video of Rishi Kapoor with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, singing Main Shayar Toh Nahi song from the film Hum Tum.

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday, April 30 morning after a two-year battle with leukemia. His last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium, Mumbai with family members and a few close friends present.

The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last, his family said in a statement. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The statement further read, “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way”.