Kareena Kapoor Khan Viral Video: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan won many hearts after she stood up for the paparazzi following an incident in which her driver stepped the car on one of the paps. Bebo was recorded shouting ‘peeche jaa yaar’ and ‘sambhalo yaar‘ at her driver on Monday while coming out from Malaika Arora’s house. As she stepped towards her car, a photographer was heard yelling “Mera pair, mera pair (My leg)”. The pap was injured while walking backwards. Kareena then said, “Tum log bhaga matt karo yar. Kyun bhaag rahe ho (you guys should not run like that. Why were you running like that)?”Also Read - Kareena Kapoor’s Son Taimur Ali Gets Playful As They Return From Maldives With Karishma Kapoor And Kids - See Pics

One of the paps shared a video of the incident on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “The flip side of being a pap is the risk one takes in capturing celebs. Today one of our fellow boys leg got in the way of #kareenakapoorkhan car while he was capturing her leaving #malaikaarora home.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her Beach Day With Little Munchkin Jehangir - See Pic

Kareena’s fans showered love on her in the comments section of the video on Instagram. While one wrote, “She clarified it’s not her staffs fault and he’s never gonna do such a thing. Honestly so sweet on her behalf to do that❤️ (sic),” another wrote, “That’s a gesture we expect from celebrities (sic).” Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 21st: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, And Others Pen Heartwarming Wishes For The Birthday Boy

Watch the viral video of Kareena Kapoor Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kareena’s fans showered love on her in the comments section of the video on Instagram. While one wrote, “How humble she is !…how caring she is …absolutely loved it❤️❤️”. Another wrote, “Kareena is a nice human being, she scolded her driver”.