Mumbai: Vacay queen Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted an adorable picture of her elder son Taimur sitting by the pool. Kareena is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and sons — Taimur and Jeh.

She took to her Instagram on Sunday and posted a picture in which Taimur can be seen soaked in water, wearing swim trunks, and chilling by the pool with a glass of lemonade.

Bebo said in the caption: "Checking out everybody's Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool #Halloween2021 #desert vibe #My Son."

The post received as many as 5.5 lakh likes in just a few hours. Many Bollywood celebs, her friends and fans and flooded the post comments heart-eye emojis.

Arjun Kapoor cracked a joke saying, “This glass is bigger than him”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor’s dropped heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Earlier today, Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan took to the photo-sharing application and gave fans a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations. Soha turned ghost for the party by covering herself with a white sheet. Kunal complemented Soha’s goofy look by wearing a white t-shirt and white jeans. He also sported a white wig. Inaaya came dressed up as a unicorn, with a golden horn and pink wings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which will release on Valentine’s Day, 2022. It is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forrest Gump’.