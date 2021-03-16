Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her elder son Taimur Ali Khan’s baking skills on Tuesday afternoon. Giving a glimpse of Taimur’s baking tray where the little munchkin has used four dough and made cookies in the shape of humans representing his family (Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and the newborn too). In the photos, Tim looked adorable as ever in a white chicken-embroidered kurta. While sharing the post, Bebo captioned it as: “My men in a frame ❤️

Quite good looking though 🤭 #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys".

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s baking skills:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood for the second time with their second newborn baby boy. The actor delivered on February 21, 2021, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of their child. As per the latest reports, the couple has special plans to introduce their newborn child to the world. As reported in Pinkvilla, this time Bebo and Saif will have a virtual introduction of their child through Kareena’s Instagram handle. A source was quoted as saying, “When it happens, it will be the mommy to do the honours this time since she is active on Instagram and has all her fans, media and family following her there.”

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Kareena gave a glimpse of the baby by showing his back to the world. Kareena wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do, Happy Women’s Day my loves” (sic).