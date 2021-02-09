Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be a mommy again as her due date is coming close. She is in the third trimester and the second child of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena can come any time as the due delivery date is after 5 days. Yes, you read it right! Bebo’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the date of delivery while interacting with Bollywood Bubble. When asked about the delivery date, he said, “She is due around 15th February.” Expressing his excitement to turn grandfather (nana) yet again, Randhir said that the family is looking forward to the new addition in the family. The diva wants everything to be ready and hence is getting all the essential things in place. A source close to the family revealed that even the crib has been placed already. Also Read - Why Saif Ali Khan Believes in Paternity Leave

Kareena Kapoor Khan has surprised her fans and friends while giving the right motivation to work during the pregnancy. She has always upped her fashion game while flaunting baby bump. She had been busy shooting for ads, and her talk show in the third trimester, and the couple is pretty excited to wait for the arrival of the newborn. Kareena had talked about women working in pregnancy: "Why can't pregnant women work? I do not understand the fuss about it. I have worked throughout my pregnancies and will continue to do even after delivery. In fact, it's good to remain active and on your feet as it's good for the baby's health. I have never really experienced any bias".

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan had shared the month of delivery and cleared the reports that Kareena's due date will be in February not March and now, Randhir has confirmed the date as well. Fans and close ones of the Good Newwz actor can't control the happiness to see Taimur Ali Khan's sibling.

Saif and Kareena haven’t thought about the name of the second child beforehand. In an episode of What Women Want, Kareena said that after all the controversy that was caused by her first child, Taimur’s name, they have decided to wait until the baby arrives.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has finished her portion of shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she stars opposite Aamir Khan.

So, what do you think, will it be a girl or a boy for Saif and Kareena this time?