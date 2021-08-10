It’s a new beginning for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she turns producer alongside Ekta Kapoor for a gritty thriller to be helmed by Hansal Mehta, who is at the top of his game after the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. After working in the industry for more than 2 decades, Kareena steps into producer’s shoes with a yet-untitled thriller, inspired by a real-life incident, is set in the UK.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan Name Their Second Baby 'Jehangir', 'Jeh' is The Nickname

For Kareena, the movie will be extra special as it’s her first venture since the birth of her son Jehangir aka Jeh. “I’m honoured to work as a producer on this film with Ekta. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s movies, and to work with him for the first time will be special. This film marks a lot of firsts,” she said. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Party With Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora And Others to For a ‘Perfect Sunday’ -Photos

Hansal Mehta, who is excited to work with Ekta and Kareena as producers of the film, told the daily, “Our aim is to create a gripping thriller and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I hope will do justice to her talent as an actor.” Also Read - Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar to Reunite After Divyanka Tripathi Rejects The Show?

Ekta Kapoor also went on to praise Bebo and cited examples of her previous experience in Veere Di Wedding. She called her ‘dynamite combination of star power and talent’.

Kareena recently also turned author for her pregnancy book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ in which she has recorded her experience with childbirth during both her sons Taimur and Jeh. On Monday evening, Bebo joined Karan Johar in an Instagram live session and launched her book.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Aamir Khan co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. It is helmed by Advait Chandan. The actor recently revealed that she was 5-months pregnant when she shot a romantic song with Aamir Khan.