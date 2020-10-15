Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday has shared a wrap-up photograph with Laal Singh Chaddha’s co-star Aamir Khan. A portion of the film was left to be shot in Delhi and the actor has completed the shoot with Aamir. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, is more than five months pregnant is seen sitting amid the lush green fields chatting with Aamir Khan. Bebo wore a salwar suit and Aamir wore a blue kurta-pyjama paired with a cardigan. Also Read - IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Responds to Kareena Kapoor Khan's ' Any Place For Taimur?' Query

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post as: “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course,” she wrote as caption. She thanked Aamir, who also produces the film, and director Advait Chand for the journey. “Thank you @_aamirkhan and@advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor,@teasemakeup,@makeupbypompy,@poonamdamania and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again,” she wrote. Also Read - Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan Are Expecting Their First Child Together



Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. A month ago, Aamir went to Turkey to do a recce for shooting locales. The makers had earlier dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man.

The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan and has been backed by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film has been delayed by an entire year and will now release in theatres on Christmas 2021.