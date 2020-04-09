Making the days of quarantine harder to bear, Good Newwz star Kareena Kapoor Khan brush aside our COVID-19 lockdown blues or probably gave us new ones. With her latest bikini picture, alongside actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, to be blamed, Kareena set the Internet on fire. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared the picture featuring her in a hot red bikini leaving little for imagination and Saif and Taimur dressed only in a pair of boxers each. Sipping fresh coconut water, the Pataudis looked like new couple goals and we can’t help but miss the vacays a tad too much. Posing in an exotic backdrop of the beach, Kareena captioned the picture, “I am not dreaming of beaches… You are! #TakeMeBack (sic).” Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

The fast-spreading COVID-19 has forced the country into a lockdown owing to which citizens can be seen spending quality time at home with their families and the Khans are no different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 21-days of complete lockdown till April 14 in order to combat pandemic. Many celebrities have come forward to do their bit to support the wage workers, immigrants from other states who are worst affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has come forward to support three humanitarian organisations to help them financially to get through the difficult times. The couple has pledged their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV).