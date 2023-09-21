Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday: Net Worth, Car Collection And Businesses

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday: A glimpse at the Jaane Jaan actress's net worth, income, property and brand endorsements.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan has come a long way in her two decades career. The actress, who turned 43 on September 21, 2023 also has a present for her fans. Kareena’s mystery-thriller released on her special day. She is acting alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial. Kareena has been able to strike a fine balance between commercial and non-commercial cinema ever since she made her on-screen debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee. The Jaane Jaan actress who represents the fourth generation of first family of Bollywood is associated with multiple brands. A glimpse at her net worth, car collection and brand endorsements.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Net Worth:

Kareena’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 485 Crore, as reported by CNBCTV18. The report also stated that she charges Rs 10-12 Crore for each movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Property

Kareena owns a 4BHK apartment in Fortune Heights, Bandra, Mumbai which is worth Rs 48 Crore, as reported by GQ India. She also owns a chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, which is worth Rs 33 Crore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Luxury Cars

Kareena also has a collection of swanky cars such as Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Lexus LX470, and a BMW 7 Series.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Brands And Endorsements

Kareena’s major income also comes from brand endorsements. She recently acquired a stake in Pluckk, a startup operating from Mumbai and Bangalore that focuses on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables. Kareena also endorses brands such as MyTrident, Netmeds, Springfit Mattress, PUMA Yoga Collection, Berger Silk Glamor and TOPS sauces.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Business

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena has launched a production company Eternal Sunshine Productions. She is partnering with Ekta Kapoor as she backs Hansal Mehta’s upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders.

