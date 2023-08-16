Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Wish For ‘Ultimate Lover’ Saif Ali Khan Is Pure Love

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan always dish out couple goals with their endearing pictures together. Leaving nothing unturned, the diva dropped a throwback picture from one of their exotic vacations and wished husband on his birthday.

Saif Ali Khan stepped into 53 today. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan exchanged vows in 2012, the couple has been grabbing headlines for their impeccable chemistry. The bond that the duo shares has been an inspiration to all the couples out there. Just like every year, Bollywood ‘Bebo’ shared an adorable snap with her husband sitting by the poolside. Calling Saif Ali Khan as ‘ultimate lover’, wife Kareena Kapoor wished her husband with the best birthday note. Not just this, interestingly, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan who has turned a year older today, chose the picture Kareena would post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Ultimate Lover’ Post

Social media queen Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan always dish out couple goals with their endearing pictures together. Leaving nothing unturned, the diva dropped a throwback picture from one of their exotic vacations and wished husband on his birthday. Sharing the photo, Kareena was all praise for her husband and she also jested about how Saif chose the picture to post.

The stunning photo saw the couple sitting on the poolside with their feet dipped in the water. Kareena Kapoor looked breathtakingly gorgeous as always in a pink monokini. The Laal Singh Chadda actress chose to keep her tresses open. Saif Ali Khan was seen taking a sunbath in black swimming trunks and statement shades.

Kareena Kapoor dropped an image on Instagram and penned down a sweet note for husband and actor Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. She wrote, “He chose the picture I could post on Instagram, even though he’s in front of me smiling away. And why not? It’s his birthday. May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover. There truly is no one like you, Kind, Generous, Crazy, ok I can go on writing all day. But gotta go eat Cake.”

Bollywood Celebs And Fans Extended Birthday Wishes To Saif Ali Khan

Not only fans but Bollywood celebrities from the industry chimed in to the comment section and showered Saif Ali Khan with love and birthday wishes. Sister Karishma Kapoor Khan was all hearts on Kareena Kapoor’s post. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Saif! We love you!” Amrita Arora remarked, “Saifu day.” Comedy queen Archana Puran Singh commented, “Hap Hap birthday birthday to you, funny boy. Lots of love N hugs.”

A fan wrote, “Awwww, how adorable! I see Barbie and her Ken. Be blessed and crazy always!!! Happy birthday Saifu!! Keep spoiling Beboo and kids with your love forever and ever”. Another comment read, “Happy birthday to one half of the best couple. Love u both”. One of the accounts called them, “cuties”.

Not just this, Zoya Akhtar, Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Boolani and many more extended their heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Upcoming Works

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, a thriller drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also feature Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. Post that, fans will see ‘Bebo’ in Rhea Kapoor’s directorial The Crew. The star-studded film will also see Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles, while Kapil Sharma will play a cameo role in the film. Apart from this, the actress has Hansal Mehta’s untitled project in her kitty.

Meanwhile, talking about Saif Ali Khan’s professional commitments, the actor is next roped in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

