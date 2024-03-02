Home

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Cocktail Saree Elegance at Anant Ambani’s Ceremony Screams ‘Kaun Hai Woh Jisne Dobara Mudke Mujhe Nahi Dekha’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Cocktail Saree Elegance at Anant Ambani’s Ceremony Screams ‘Kaun Hai Woh Jisne Dobara Mudke Mujhe Nahi Dekha’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Add Royal Touch to Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash With Their Looks in Saree And Black Suit - See Pics

The opulent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become a glittering affair, drawing Bollywood’s finest to Jamnagar. Among the star-studded attendees, the power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stole the limelight with their regal presence at the grand event. The couple, accompanied by their sons Taimur and Jeh, posed for the cameras exuding grace and sophistication. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked resplendent in a lavender shimmery saree that she paired with emerald earrings and a silver choker. Her classic yet modern ensemble showcased her timeless sense of style, earning her praises from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Bebo’s saree wore a sheer beaded saree from Tarun Tahiliani. She completed the look with a side choker and opted for side-swept hair.

Trending Now

Bebo’s look in this saree resembles Poo from K3G. It seems like she might say: ‘Kaun Hai Woh Jisne Dobara Mudke Mujhe Nahi Dekha…Who Is He?’

You may like to read

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, complemented his wife’s elegance by donning a black suit paired with a striking purple shirt. His polished look exuded sophistication, perfectly aligning with the grandeur of the occasion. Taimur, the youngest member of the family, stole hearts in a fitted black tuxedo, showcasing his adorable charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLANKI STUDIO (@_solanki_studio)



Netizens couldn’t contain their admiration for Kareena Kapoor’s stunning appearance, with comments flooding social media platforms. One user expressed, “Bebo is a stunner… what a family pic,” while another praised her as the star of the evening. Comments like “Bebo and Saif Ali Khan are royalty” and “lil dapper Taimur” echoed the sentiments of fans captivated by the royal family’s charisma.

The Ambani pre-wedding bash, held on March 1, marked its inauguration with an electrifying performance by international pop sensation Rihanna. The event promises more entertainment, with Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arijit Singh slated to grace the stage in the upcoming days.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s timeless elegance added a touch of glamour to the already star-studded affair, making them stand out as the epitome of sophistication amidst the glitz and glamour of Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.