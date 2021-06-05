Mumbai: It’s World Environment Day and several Bollywood celebrities took to social media emphasising the need to conserve the mother earth. But what caught everyone’s eyeballs is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cute Taimur. Also Read - World Environment Day 2021 | What Steps You Can Take to be Environment Friendly? Watch Video

Kareena took to social media sharing a video of Taimur Ali Khan and wrote in the caption, "Protect ❤️ Heal ❤️ Love ❤️." In the video, Taimur can be seen playing on a beach barefoot. Taimur is wearing a blue and pink Tom and Jerry t-shirt and shorts and is probably trying to build a sandcastle.

Several fans took to the comment section of Kareena's post showering love and dropping heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, "Tim love you," while another social media user commented, "My favourite."

In April, on the occasion of Earth Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle and shared two pictures of husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. In the pics, the father-son duo was seen busy planting trees while Bebo clicks them. Along with a post, Kareena wrote a thoughtful caption. “Plant more trees ❤️ This world earth day… preserve ❤️ plant ❤️ Grow ❤️ #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys”.

Meanwhile, as the country battles the coronavirus crisis, Kareena Kapoor is doing her bit to spread awareness. She has repeatedly posted on social media ways to deal with mental stress amid the pandemic and how to stay safe. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is a remake of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks’ 1990s movie.