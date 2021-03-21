Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s newborn baby boy turns a month old today, March 21, 2021. Saif’s sister on Sunday morning, took to her Instagram stories to share the newborn’s first photo with his daddy. Saba never misses a chance to share Khan’s family photos on Instagram. She posted a picture of the baby, without revealing his face. She also included photos of Saif and Kareena, holding the child. “1 month, I love you,” she wrote. Saif and his wife Kareena welcomed Taimur’s little brother on February 21. The family is yet to reveal his face or name. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Can't Stop Staring' At Her Newborn Son, Her New Post is All About Embracing Motherhood

Saba Ali Khan calls Saif Ali Khan quadfather as he is the father of four kids (Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and the newborn baby).

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s newborn baby’s photo:

A few days ago, Kareena shared a black and white photo where she was seen starring at the baby, however, she didn’t take the baby’s pic. She captioned it, “Can’t stop staring… at him. (sic)”. The fans are growing impatient and keep asking her on the comments as to when is she planning to reveal the name and face of the baby.

As per the latest reports, the couple has special plans to introduce their newborn child to the world. As per the reports in Pinkvilla, this time the couple will have a virtual introduction of their child through Kareena’s Instagram handle. A source was quoted as saying, “When it happens, it will be the mommy to do the honours this time since she is active on Instagram and has all her fans, media and family following her there.”