Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is under self-isolation as she is suffering from COVID-19, cannot wait to come out and meet her family specially her baby boys Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena tested positive for COVID-19 recently and shared how to look beautiful in comfortable pajamas. She posed while pouting wearing a re lipstick. The actress shared a note on her Instagram story and wrote, “I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not…anyway, day 12…two days to go…stay safe all”. Bebo even shared a picture of herself chilling in her pyjamas on her terrace and captioned it as, “Pyjama, lipstick and a pout… quite the combination… try it!!”Also Read - BREAKING: Impose Restrictions to Prevent Public Gatherings on Christmas And New Year, Hyderabad High Court to Telangana Govt

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited to meet Saif Ali Khan, kids and her friends as her quarantine period is about to get over. It has been reported that once she is out, the actor will have a reunion with her family and friends. Apart from her, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor contracted COVID-19 last week after they attended a get-together party at Karan Johar’s house on December 8. Also Read - PM Modi to Chair COVID-19 Review Meeting as Omicron Spreads to 15 States. Here's What to Expect

A few days ago, Kareena shared a pic from her window where Saif Ali Khan is seen standing at an opposite building’s terrace having a cup of tea. She wrote, “Ok so we are still..in love in the times of corona era. Don’t forget guys! It’s lurking”. Also Read - Study Reveals How Covid-19 Lockdowns Causes More Chronic Pain in Women Than Men

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after she and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC fears that Kareena can be a ‘super-spreader’ as she ‘had violated COVID norms and attended several parties’ in the recent past.