Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated her fans with a gorgeous pout selfie as she expressed her excitement to go home from Delhi after wrapping up the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The actor embraced her natural skin as she posed in a pouty selfie with no makeup on Instagram. With her luscious hair open, Bebo is seen pouting for the camera. Sporting a mint green top, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunningly gorgeous in this pic. Also Read - Kareena Wears a Dress Worth Rs 3.6K, Sets Goals For Maternity Fashion - Pink, Polka And Zara!

The Jab We Met diva captioned the post as, “Just pouting away… excited to go home (along with two red heart emojis).” With the adorable post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 3 lakh fans liked the post. Karisma Kapoor who missed her sister commented, “Hurry back (red heart emoji) I have missed you (kissing emoji).” Also Read - Aamir Khan Continues Shooting For Laal Singh Chaddha Despite Rib Injury

Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child and keeps giving us maternity fashion goals through her posts. She made headlines for showing great maternity looks in 2016 too when the actor was expecting her first child Taimur Ali Khan. Well, Bebo is all about extravagant things and trending fashion. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Wedding Anniversary Post For Saif, Reveals They Bonded Over Wine And Spaghetti

Just pouting away… excited to go home ❤️❤️

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. A month ago, Aamir went to Turkey to do a recce for shooting locales. The makers had earlier dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man. The film also features Mona Singh.