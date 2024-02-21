Home

Kareena Kapoor Leaves Shahid Kapoor Feeling Awkward, Ignores Him at DPIFF 2024 – Netizens Say ‘Matlabi Duniya..’

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had an awkward encounter at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 on Tuesday evening. The duo, who parted ways in 2007, looked phenomenal on red carpet - Watch viral video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 on Tuesday, along with a bunch of celebs like SRK, Rani Mukerji, Nayanthara and several others. A video of the ‘Jab We Met‘ flame went viral on social media where Bebo seemingly ignored Shahid as she passed him on the red carpet. In a paparazzi-posted video on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor was seen in the video standing on the red carpet alongside Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. As they posed for pictures with the photographers, they giggled. Shahid’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor passed by them at that very moment and merely said hello to Raj. While Shahid flashed his smile to her team even when continued to walk her way.

Kareena Kapoor looked like a vision to behold in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s angarakha. She exuded utter radiance as she rounded up her look with a sheer golden dupatta and statement jewellery. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever in a navy blue formal wear.

Kareena Kapoor Walks Past Shahid Kapoor at DPIFF 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Kareena and Shahid’s video from the event took the internet by storm. One of the users wrote, “Shahid ne kareena ki ignorance ko smile mai urra dia…(sic).” Another user wrote, “Aree waaaaaah see Shahid expressions 😁😁😁😁 (sic).” The third user wrote, “She beautifully ignored Shahid ..and Shahid Aaso wisely ignored by continue his smile 😊 💯👍(sic).” The fourth one said, “Shahid topppp….Theee coolest person 🔥❤️(sic).”

For the unversed, Shahid and Kareena broke up in 2007 after they stopped dating in 2004. Shahid married Mira Rajput in Gurgaon in July 2015 and has a son Zain and a daughter Misha. Kareena, on the other hand, exchanged wedding vows with Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. The celebrity couple have two boys, named Jeh and Taimur.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ The sci-fi drama, written and directed by debutantes Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, also starred Kriti Sanon. Veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia also appear in the movie. The film centred around a guy who falls in love and chooses to marry a robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews on the screen.

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen with Diljit Dosanjh, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in ‘The Crew.’ The film, which has Rajesh Krishnan at the helm and is produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor, is scheduled to open in theatres on March 29. In addition, Kareena will feature in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar play key parts.

