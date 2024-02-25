Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Her Mental Health, Says, 'Everything Falls Short If...'

Home

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed about her mental health. She also emphasised the significance of 'mental strength and mental happiness'. Read along.

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently discusses her experience as a mother and her life with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur. During a recent ABP summit, she talked about managing motherhood and her career, her relationship with Saif, and more. She also emphasised the significance of ‘mental strength and mental happiness’ while discussing her ability to balance a successful career, fame, and a loving family. Read along.

The Jab We Met actor, “I think women, every human can have it all – men, women, everybody. But I think what I have, what I count most important amongst all these things, is that I’m happy. And happiness is something that I have because my happiness is my mental stability. Kareena further added, “Fame, money, career husband, kids, everything falls short if that mental strength and mental happiness is not there. So for me, that is the most important thing that a woman should preserve. Self-preservation leads to happiness (sic).”

At the summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the period of which nobody knows. The actress expressed, “Like I said some things should be preserved, should be kept a little bit for the unknown. So that feeling of okay, do we really know her or most people assume that I am either Geet or Poo (her characters from Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and I made them believe that could be a possibility.

Kareena Kapoor Khan further revealed, “You know, I’ve made them believe that that could be a possibility but there is a side to me that I like to keep a little private. I think that somewhere, it keeps my, like I said mental health, my mental stability because I think if everything is just left for the known and you know, for judgment, I don’t know how we’ll survive as actors (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Professional Front

The Bollywood actress is all set to appear in her next movie, Crew, starring alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Last year Kareena Khan was seen in Buckingham Murders which was helmed by Hansal Mehta.

