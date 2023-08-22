Home

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Alia Bhatt; Sends Best Wishes To Sunny Deol For Gadar 2 Success

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Alia Bhatt; Sends Best Wishes To Sunny Deol For Gadar 2 Success

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally addressed the rumours of her working with sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. She further congratulated Sunny Deol for the success of Gadar 2.

Kareena congratulates Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 success. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The grapevine has been suggesting for some time now that Kareena Kapoor Khan might be sharing screen space with her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt. The speculations started doing the rounds after the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress dropped a few stunning pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her Instagram handle, suggesting that someone should cast them together in a film. “P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting,” Alia wrote. This created a massive buzz among movie buffs, but as it turns out, these two ladies came together for a brand endorsement.

Trending Now

Kareena Kapoor Khan on working with Alia Bhatt

Now, the Ki & Ka star has finally broken her silence on the subject. Additionally, she also congratulated Sunny Deol and the team of Gadar 2 on their massive success. During a recent media interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about Alia Bhatt’s Insta post, and if will be collaborating professionally. Reacting to this, the Jab We Met actress said that she would be open to working with her sister-in-law if a director presents her with a compelling script for them. She revealed that nowadays it’s more about the content and script.

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2 for huge success

Kareena Kapoor Khan also talked about the massive success of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 during the media interaction. The actress expressed her excitement for the entire team, however, she admitted that she has not watched the movie till now. Kareena Kapoor Khan was quoted as saying, “I am very happy for Sunny ji and for the entire cast who worked so hard in ‘Gadar 2’. I am a huge fan of the first part of ‘Gadar’. I haven’t had the opportunity to see the second, but I would definitely love to see it and bring back all the memories that the first part had. So congratulations to each and every one who is a part of the film.”

What’s next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Now, shifting our focus to Kareen Kapoor Khan’s professional commitments. She will next be seen leading Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew.

With Kriti Sanon and Tabu as part of the primary cast, the project is slated to reach the cinema halls on March 22, 2024.

In addition to this, she has also collaborated with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES