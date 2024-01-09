Home

Kareena Kapoor Opposite Yash in Toxic? Reports Suggest Actress’ Set For Big Kannada Debut

KGF star Yash will start shooting for his next film titled 'Toxic' this year. The new update suggests Kareena Kapoor Khan has given a nod to star opposite him in the film.

Bengaluru: Yash is all set with another biggie after the massive success of the KGF series. The popular Kannada superstar has signed a film titled ‘Toxic‘ which is set to go on the floors in a few months. It is being helmed by Malayalam director Geethu Mohandas. The film is titled ‘Toxic-A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups’ and is now rumoured to have got Kareena Kapoor Khan on board.

The rumours are rife that Kareena has finally decided to make her Kannada debut alongside Yash in this pan-India film. Nothing much about ‘Toxic‘ has been revealed yet but if the latest reports are anything go by, Kareena and Yash are set to surprise the audience with an unexpected pairing. The gangster drama was announced recently with the maker revealing the title teaser amid a huge buzz. It is believed that Kareena has been mulling over the script for a long time and she has finally agreed to this new experiment in her career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

While the makers have planned a set strategy to release the storyline, the first glimpses and the rest of the cast, it is reported that the film is based in Goa. Yash is rumoured to be playing a gangster in ‘Toxic’ and the story is centred around the drug mafia. The film is scheduled to release next year – on April 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, this seems like a huge jump and the right kind of leap in Kareena’s career. She will also be seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn apart from ‘The Crew’ with Kajol, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma and Kriti Sanon. Watch this space for more updates on ‘Toxic‘!

