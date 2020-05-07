Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been very active on Instagram ever since she joined the photo-sharing app, has yet again shared an adorable throwback video in which we see her father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita and late actor and uncle Rishi Kapoor posing with the legendary RD Barmun. Sharing the black and white photo on her official Instagram account on Thursday morning, Kareena wrote, “Irreplaceable”. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Thanks Well-Wishers, Shares Throwback Photo With Family From 2010 New Years

In the photo, we see a young Rishi Kapoor standing next to Babita who is holding hands with RD Burman, as Randhir stands next to her. They all are looking amazing in this classic photo from the past. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Choked After Informing me About Cancer Diagnosis, Reveals Raj Bansal

After the demise of her uncle and late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away last week due to leukaemia, Kareena has been sharing several old family pictures on photo-sharing app Instagram. She had posted a picture of Rishi and her late father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and written: “Two Tigers”. Another time, she had written: “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle.”

Rishi Kapoor, one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, who contributed more than 4 decades to the industry, passed away last week in a hospital in Mumbai. He had been diagnosed in 2018 and left for New York for treatment. He, with his wife Neetu, stayed put in the US city, getting treated for the disease.