Kareena Kapoor On Hubby Saif Ali Khan's Process As An Actor

Kareena Kapoor Reveals She Has Learned A Lot From Hubby Saif Ali Khan As An Actor

During a recent media interaction, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she has learned quite a few things as an actor from her husband Saif Ali Khan, who is an impeccable artiste himself.

Kareena Kapoor on hubby Saif Ali Khan. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most adored B-town couples. Despite a significant age gap, these two fell in love at the sets of Tashan, and the rest is history. The B-town diva is currently busy promoting her mystery crime thriller, Jaane Jaan. Commemorating protagonist Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial premiered on the streaming giant Netflix today, 21 September. During a recent interaction with Film Companion, Bebo spilled the beans on her husband Saif Ali Khan’s process as an actor. Here is what she had to say:

Kareena Kapoor On Saif Ali Khan As An Actor

Lauding Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor said that she has learned a lot from her husband as an actor. The Omkara actress also mentioned that there are times when she is unable to process how her husband pulled off a certain role. Talking about Saif’s 2019 release Laal Kaptaan, Kareena mentioned that her husband spent four months in Rajasthan to play a Naga Sadhu, simply due to his love for such kinds of films.

She further disclosed that Saif has these unique characters and weird thoughts in his head, making him one of the finest performers.

Kareena Kapoor’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will essay a single mother who goes by the name of Maya D’Souza in Jaane Jaan. The project revolves around a crime investigation filled with twists and turns. The primary cast of the movie will include Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Karma Takapa, Naisha Khanna, and Lin Laishram. The flick is a cinematic adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Produced under the banner of 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures, Jaane Jaan will feature camera work by Avik Mukhopadhyay.

Along with Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor also has Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders in her kitty. The highly anticipated drama is expected to get a world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

Her lineup further includes The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn.

