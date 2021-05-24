Mumbai: Mumbai Police is using all creative ways to tell citizens what to do and what not to amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. They are using Bollywood names to create awareness among people. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Stunning Selfie, Asks Fans Not To Lose Hope Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In a recent coronavirus advisory, Mumbai police poster featured actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Agar tum mask neeche ‘Kareena’ toh bohot un-‘Saif’ situation ho sakta hai,” it read. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories and shared it. Earlier on Sunday, Kareena posted a selfie in Instagram stories and asked fans to stay at home, stay safe and not lose hope. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karishma Kapoor Share Rare Throwback Picture of Grandparents Raj Kapoor, Krishna

Bebo has been repeatedly sharing information on her social media accounts regarding the coronavirus outbreak. In April this year, she urged her fans to get vaccinated via proper online registration. She also expressed disappointment over people who don’t understand the ‘Gravity of the situation’.

Mumbai police have been sharing several creative ways to create awareness among people. Earlier, the police department reminded citizens of double masking by Harry Potter’s funny meme. The meme featured Dumbledore and Snape from a famous scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. In the first picture, instead of Dumbledore asking ‘after all this time?’, he asked, ‘double mask?’ To which Snape replied in the second picture saying his usual dialogue – ‘Always’. Take a look at some other such advisories as well:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Aren’t these interesting ways of creating awareness?