Kareena Kapoor Simply Stuns in Powder Blue Gown And Statement Blazer at Doha Event, Fans Call Her 'Indian Elsa' – See Viral PICS

Kareena Kapoor was called 'Indian Elsa' as her photos in powder blue dress and blazer from Doha event goes viral. 'The Crew' star returned from her international trip on Thursday - See viral pics!

Kareena Kapoor arrived in Doha for an exquisite exhibition of jewellery and watches. She stunned in a powder blue outfit and now the photos from the event are going viral on social media. The ‘Jaane Jaan‘ star wore Luciferase’s powder blue ensemble for attending the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition. She chose a bodycon fit dress that came with a plunging square neckline. Bebo topped off her pleated fitted dress with a matching blue blazer. The statement blazer came with a giant rose detailing. She rounded up her look with a chic diamond necklace and a statement bracelet. Kareena Kapoor’s pictures instantly reminded netizens of ‘Elsa.’ Did you find the striking resemblance too?

Kareena Kapoor Looks Like India Elsa:

Kareena at the Doha Jewelery and Watches Exhibition 2024 in Qatar!#KareenaKapoorKhan #NitheeshPushpangathan Photography! pic.twitter.com/Ru9rfJ5UHn — Kareena Kapoor Fan Club (@KareenaUpdates) February 7, 2024

Kareena Kapoor’s Pictures From Doha Go VIRAL:

Kareena at Doha Jewelry and Watch Exhibition! pic.twitter.com/etafuh4wyq — Kareena Kapoor Fan Club (@KareenaUpdates) February 7, 2024

Kareena Kapoor at Doha Event – PICS

More of Kareena in Qatar as she attended Doha Jewelery and Watches Exhibition 2024!#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/7OYZVIZTzZ — Kareena Kapoor Fan Club (@KareenaUpdates) February 8, 2024

Kareena Kapoor’s fans were awestruck with her powder blue dress for the Doha event. They dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. Several users also labelled her ‘India Elsa,’ and we cannot agree more. One of the users wrote, “G O R G E O U S 💙 🤍 💙 #KareenaKapoorKhan (sic).” Another user wrote, “Such a stunner!” The third user wrote, “Kareena 🎉 so looking beautiful gorgeous your video very nice (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor interacted with people during the Doha jewellery and watch exhibition. She was safely escorted by security personnel at the international event. She wrapped off the event in Qatar and arrived back in Mumbai early on Thursday morning. She slayed in her casual airport look in denim and a navy blue sweater as she arrived at the Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently appeared with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. She will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders where she plays the lead role of a detective in the movie. The Buckingham Murders will be co-produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor. The movie debuted globally at the 67th BFI London Film Festival the previous year. The makers have not yet disclosed the date of its official Indian release. Bebo is also working on ‘The Crew‘ alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film produced by Rhea Kapoor also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu will all appear as flight attendants in the movie. The film, which has Rajesh Krishnan directing it, will be out on March 29, 2024.

