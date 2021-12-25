Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan looked happy as she stepped out on Saturday for a family Christmas brunch outside Kunal Kapoor’s house in Juhu where the paparazzi snapped her. Good Newwz fame attended the ceremony with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh, who tested negative after contracting Covid and isolating herself for more than ten days.Also Read - Pregnant Women Infected With Covid-19 Can Give Normal Births, Reveals Study

While the mother of two was glowing as always, it was her small son Jeh who caught our eye. The tiny one appears to be well behaved and quite cute in various videos that have surfaced online. Jeh couldn't take his gaze away from the paparazzi as he appeared intrigued. Netizens also hailed Taimur as a hero as he was pose ready for the paparazzi.

While Kareena donned a black T-shirt paired with leather pants, Saif too kept it casual with a blue T-shirt and a pair of denim. Matching Saif’s colour palette was the couple’s young son Jeh who was also seen wearing a blue shirt and denim. Taimur wore a light pink-coloured Kurta.

Bebo was diagnosed with Covid-19 two weeks ago and was recently confirmed to be negative. She shared a note on her Instagram story, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this. My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best (sic).”

Apart from Bebo, Aadar Jain (son of Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain) showed up with his plus-one Tara Sutaria, who donned a white gown. Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain came along with his wife Anissa. In addition, the children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda – Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda were also a part of the family gathering. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited. Nikhil is the son of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. Kunal, the son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, continues the tradition started by his mother over 30 years ago.

The Kapoors sure had a Merry Christmas. Tell us how you spent this joyful festival?

