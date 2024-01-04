Home

Several reports cliam that Kareena Kapoor will work with Yash for his upcoming film Toxic. However, the detailed announcement is yet to be made.

Kareena Kapoor and Yash to collaborate for Toxic?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never failed to enthral her audience with powerpack performances. Be it Jaane Jaan, Qurban, or Laal Singh Chaddha, every performance of the actress is widely loved. Now, once again the Poo of the Bollywood industry is set to captivate audiences at the big screens. According to media reports, Bebo will star with Yash in his upcoming film Toxic. Last year, Yash took to his social media and announced the title of his latest film. While details about the film are still under wraps, a new report claiming Kareena Kapoor to be a part of the movie has created a massive buzz.

According to Filmfare, director Geetu Mohandas and Yash are likely to announce that Kareena will star against Yash in the film. Also, the director and actors are expected to reveal more details about the movie. The reports also claim that the filming of the movie will begin in a few weeks. Kareena isn’t the initial Bollywood actress collaborating with Yash. In 2022, Yash was observed alongside Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2.

Addressing the film ‘Toxic,’ it stands as Yash’s 19th project. Not only did he unveil the title just last month, but he also shared a brief video offering a glimpse into his character. The video showcases several anti-heroes, including the renowned DC Comics villain Joker. As each image of these anti-heroes ignites, we draw nearer to Yash’s appearance in the movie.

About Toxic

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. Before reports claimed Kareena to be a part of the film, south’s famous actress Sai Pallavi was being considered as the leading lady of the Yash film. Another name that was also being considered was Raashii Khanna.

After his role in the 2018 blockbuster ‘KGF,’ Yash’s stardom soared, firmly establishing him as a pan-India sensation. This success was further accentuated by his appearance in ‘KGF 2’ in 2022, which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore globally, solidifying his position as a star.

