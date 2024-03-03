Home

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s Electrifying Thumkas on Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Proper Patola’ Steals The Night at Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Gala- WATCH

Kareena Kapoor’s Electrifying Thumkas on Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Proper Patola’ Steals The Night at Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Gala- WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet: Kareena Kapoor sets the stage on fire with her 'Patola' thumkas on Diljit Dosanjh's smash hit song.

Kareena Kapoor's Electrifying Thumkas on Diljit Dosanjh's 'Proper Patola' Steals The Night at Ambani's Pre-Wedding Gala- WATCH

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh captivated the crowd on Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. He took the stage and invited Kareena Kapoor Khan to join him, and he got her to groove to his tunes, even making comparisons between her and global popstars Rihanna and Beyonce.

Trending Now

In the video, Diljit warmly welcomes Kareena on stage with words, “Hogi Rihanna, Hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena.”, leaving the actress blushing as the audience cheered for her. He went on to sing his blockbuster song “Proper Patola” while Bebo showed off her sizzling thumkas on the grand stage. Saif Ali Khan too was seen cheering for his wife as the crowd hooted for Bebo and Diljit. Kareena indeed set the social media abuzz with her dance moves.

You may like to read

Numerous videos of Diljit’s performance have emerged on social media, and the singer himself shared a video of his memorable moment with Kareena on his Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor’s Sizzling Thumkas on Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Proper Patola’: WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Exclusive (@bollywood_exclusive_001)

Well, not just Kareena and Saif who grooved to Diljit’s musical charms; SRK too, found himself dancing to his tunes, joined by star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Ahead of the wedding scheduled for July 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant organised a grand three-day extravaganza to celebrate their union and seek blessings from the biggest names across the world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.