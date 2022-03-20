Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the news recently due to her recent holiday in the Maldives with sons Taimur and Jeh along with sister Karishma Kapoor and her children Samaira and Kiaan Raj. The Kapoor sisters treated their fans with picturesque photos from the tropical paradise. Guess who was in a playful mood as the Kapoor clan returned to Mumbai? Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her Beach Day With Little Munchkin Jehangir - See Pic

Taimur is seen making a grimace and waving at a cop stationed outside Mumbai’s Kalina Airport in a video released by a paparazzo account on social media. He walked behind his mother as Kareena and Karisma exited the airport. The little one was spotted waving at the official with his mouth gaping and eyes wide. The guy, on the other hand, did not observe Taimur’s gestures. Bebo waved to the paparazzi stationed nearby as she held Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms. Also Read - Karishma Kapoor Madhuri Dixit’s Nostalgic Reunion, Fans Say, 'Arey Re Arey Yeh Kya Hua…Moment'

Check this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Kareena and Karisma wore printed white pyjamaas with dark sunglasses. Taimur dressed in a red T-shirt, grey jeans, and white sneakers. Kiaan donned a white T-shirt and blue shorts, while Samaira wore a black sleeveless top and red shorts.

They flew to the Maldives on a private jet on March 14, just in time for Holi. Saif Ali Khan did not join them on their vacation.

On the professional front, Kareena is also looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan. On August 11, 2022, the film will be released in theatres. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

