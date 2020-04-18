Producer Karim Morani has been discharged after being treated for the coronavirus at the Nanavati hospital. The producer was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week along with his two daughters Shaza and Zoa, who too were tested positive for the deadly virus a few days back. Now, in a statement to Indian Express, Morani revealed that he was resting at home and taking all the necessary precautions. Also Read - Zoa Morani Explains How Yoga Fights COVID-19, Reveals Father Karim Morani Has a Heart Problem

The producer said that he was tested negative for the coronavirus in his last two reports and that's how the hospital found him fit to head back home. However, he continues to stay under isolation for the next 14 days. Morani thanked the healthcare professionals and praised the officials and the government for their facilities. He was quoted saying, "With God's grace and kindness, I am back home as I have tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital, where I remained asymptotic through my stay. I must say everyone from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job. I am back home with all your prayers. I will now quarantine as required in my room for a further 14 days."

Morani's case of COVID-19 was a little different than the others. Notably, from the day he was tested positive for the virus until he got recovered, the producer didn't show any symptoms of the disease. While both his daughters experienced dry cough, headache and infection in the lungs, he always seemed fit and developed no symptom throughout the treatment as well. Currently, all of the three members of the Morani family are living under isolation and thanking their well-wishers and the hospital people for helping them in these difficult times.