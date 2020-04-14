Film producer Karim Morani, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 8, tested positive again in a second test for COVID-19 conducted on Monday despite showing no such symptoms. Karim’s daughters Shaza and Zoa also tested positive for COVID-19 but were discharged later on after receiving treatment and testing negative for the same. Also Read - 'Fighting Despite Being Ill-Equipped', Sonia Gandhi Lauds Coronavirus Warriors Ahead of PM Modi's Address

His close family source states that he was being hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment for it. Karim has tested positive in the very first test among the two tests which are conducted while under treatment. The source also said that Karim's family members are extremely worried about his health.

On Monday, Zoa Morani was out of the hospital after being treated for the coronavirus. She announced that she was going back home in a selfie that she posted in her Instagram stories. Zoa took the picture at the isolation ICU of the Kokilaben hospital where she was undergoing the treatment for around a week.

On Friday, her younger sister Shaza Morani was also tested negative for the virus and was discharged the next day. Both Shaza and Zoa contracted the virus during their self-isolation period of 14 days when they lived together after they returned from their respective trips.

Karim Morani is a close friend of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and has produced many of his films including Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Ra. One.