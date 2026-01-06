Home

Entertainment

Karina Kubiliute breaks her silence amid rumours of dating Kartik Aaryan, says, Lois bro…

Karina Kubiliute breaks her silence amid rumours of dating Kartik Aaryan, says, ‘Lois bro…’

Karina Kubiliute reacts to rumours linking her with Kartik Aaryan, finally addressing the dating buzz circulating online and on social media.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is once again making headlines, not for his films, but for his personal life. A recent Goa vacation has caught the attention of social media users, leading to a wave of curiosity and online discussion. While Kartik has often stayed silent about his relationships, this time, someone else has stepped forward to clear the air.

For the past few days, fans and online communities have been busy connecting dots between Kartik and a UK-based teenager named Karina Kubiliute. What began as harmless observation soon turned into full-blown dating rumours, with many convinced the two were more than just strangers.

How did the dating rumours catch fire?

The speculation began after Kartik and Karina shared pictures from what looked like the same beach in Goa. Internet users quickly noticed several similarities — identical beach loungers, matching towels, and even similar angles of the sea in their photos. Reddit threads and Instagram comments were soon filled with side-by-side comparisons, pushing the narrative that they were holidaying together.

Another detail that caught attention was Kartik’s Instagram activity. Reports claimed that he had followed Karina on the platform and later unfollowed her after the rumours started spreading. This only added fuel to the growing gossip.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Karina Kubiliute breaks her silence on dating rumours

As the chatter grew louder, neither Kartik nor his team reacted publicly. However, things took a turn when a screenshot began circulating online. In the image, Karina is seen responding directly to a post discussing the rumours. Her comment read, “I’m not his gffff!!!, Lois bro stfu” The post she reacted to also carried several claims about Kartik, none of which have been officially confirmed. The screenshot was later reshared by social media user, sparking fresh debate and mixed reactions online.

No official statement yet

Despite the viral discussions, it is important to note that the claims floating on social media remain unverified. Kartik Aaryan and his representatives have not released any official statement addressing the matter so far. This is not the first time Kartik has found himself at the centre of dating speculation. Recently, he was rumoured to be seeing Telugu actress Sreeleela, though both chose to remain silent on the reports.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.