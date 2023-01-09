Karishma Ka Karishma Actress Now Blogger Jhanak Shukla Gets Engaged to Swapnil Suryawanshi

Jhanak Shukla, who is known for Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma Ka Karishma, gets engaged to beau Swapnil. See pics

Actress and lifestyle blogger Jhanak Shukla, who is known for starring in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho and the 2003 hit television show Karishma Ka Karishma, is all set to start a new chapter of her life as she got engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi, a certified fitness trainer. Jhanak’s mother and veteran actress Supriya Shukla shared a picture from the Roka ceremony on her Instagram story. Jhanak, too, shared a reel from her Roka ceremony on Monday.

Jhanak’s mother, actress Supriya Shukla also shared a few pictures from the ceremony. She wrote a sweet note, “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari….♥️ Family becomes big by god’s grace…🙏 as swapnil n his parents are family now…🙏🤗 Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings🙏.. Thank you God🙏.. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above🙏… Our children r blessed🙏sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family… Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain😊.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi🙏.. Luv u princu♥️.. N swapya♥️”.

A look at the video and pictures from Jhanak and Swapnil’s Roka:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Raina Shukla (@supriyarshukla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhanak Shukla | Lifestyle Blogger (@jhanakshukla)



Jhanak has a Masters’ degree in Archeology. She started her acting journey very young. It was in 2003, when she gained the spotlight with the show ‘Karishma Ka Karishma’ and her character ‘Gia Kapur’ in the Bollywood movie Kal Ho Na Ho’, alongside Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, where she plays the adopted daughter of Jenny Kapur, played by Jaya Bachchan.

In 2006, she starred with Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan in the movie Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante as the kidnapped daughter Anishka Goenka. Jhanak also acted in the Hollywood movie One Night with the King. Jhanak has starred in television shows such as Son Pari, Hatim and Gumrah.