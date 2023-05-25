Home

Karishma Sharma Reveals Being Cheated in Love | Exclusive Interview

Karishma Sharma, Rajneish Duggal and Starboy LOC indulge in a candid conversation with india.com and talk about music, love and future of rap in India.

Music is mood, it is for moods. A song, a tune, and a little rhythm is all one needs to calm down or energise or sometimes just be. For every occasion, for every situation, there is a song that is hummed. And latest on the charts is the song by Meet Brothers –Manmeet Meet and Harmeet Meet- ‘Confession: Ab Meri War Ae.’ This peppy song is on one of the most relatable topics, it is on love, karma and revenge. The latest music video stars actors Rajneish Duggal and Karishma Sharma featuring Starboy LOC.

In a candid conversation with india.com, Rajnesih, Karishma and LOC, talked all about love, karma, and also on the future of rap in India.

‘I HAVE BEEN CHEATED ON,’ SAYS KARISHMA SHARMA

Discussing the theme of the song, Karishma said, “People get the message. You should not hurt, it is about karma. Agar aap kisi ko hurt kaorge toh it will come back to you.” As the unposed conversation further grew, she added that “ I have been cheated on.” The lyrics made a lot of sense to me. I am like this is the time for revenge, yes I will take this. “

Adding on to why they agreed to the song, Rajneish said that the whole song has a deep meaning. It is about loyalty, honesty and something that everyone from Gen z to Gen y will relate.

STARBOY LOC ON RAP CULTURE IN INDIA

Rap has become a growing trend in India. Ever since the release of movie like Gully Boy and MTV Hustle, this music trend has caught up in India as well. Indulging in an interesting and candid conversation on the same, rapper Starboy LOC spilled facts. He says, “ Yeh bahut zyada grow hoga. Pehle bas songs mai ate the ab webseries mai offer ate hai. Pehle gaano ke beech mai rap ata hai ab pure pure gano mai rap chaiye.”

Working as a corporate employee to rapping and featuring in music video, Starboy LOC looks up to Honey Singh. One reason why he was given the moniker LOC by his loved ones was because of his passion towards writing and creating rap music. FYI, LOC stands for –Ladhka Out of Control.

Do tune into Meet Brother’s latest music video Confession starring Karishma Sharma, Rajneish Duggal and featuring Starboy LOC.

