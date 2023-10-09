Home

Entertainment

Karishma Tanna And Hansal Mehta on Cloud Nine as Netflix Show Scoop Shines at Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards

Karishma Tanna And Hansal Mehta on Cloud Nine as Netflix Show Scoop Shines at Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards

Hansal Mehta's show starring Karishma Tanna - Scoop, which is available on Netflix, has won big at the Asia Content Awards and Global OTT Awards. Here's the full report.

Karishma Tanna And Hansal Mehta on Cloud Nine as Netflix Show Scoop Shines at Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards

New Delhi: Netflix show “Scoop” and its lead star Karishma Tanna on Sunday won top honours at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan, South Korea.

Trending Now

According to its official website, Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards is an annual event to celebrate the achievements of excellent content made for TV, OTT, and online across Asia. It is organised by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and the Korea Radio Promotion Association.

You may like to read

While “Scoop” won the award for the best Asian TV series, Tanna — who attended the award ceremony — bagged the trophy for the best lead actress at the ceremony.

BIFF shared the announcement on its official X page.

“The 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, the representative content event of the Busan International Film Festival that awards excellent TV, OTT, and online content across Asia, has announced this year’s winners and winners. Congratulations!” the festival said in the post.

Mehta, who created the series with Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, expressed his excitement over the win.

“We won! Best Asian TV Series at Busan. #BIFF23,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

“Scoop” follows Jagruti Pathak (Tanna), a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper, who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival Jaideb Sen’s murder.

The critically acclaimed Hindi language series, also directed by Mehta, premiered on Netflix in June. Backed by Indian production banner Matchbox Shots, the show is inspired by Jigna Vora’s biographical book “Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison”.

Tanna said she is elated by this recognition at the BIFF.

“It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in ‘Scoop.’ This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future,” the actor said in a statement.

Tanna was nominated alongside South Korean star Song Hye-kyo (“The Glory”), Hollywood star Zoe Saldana (“Special Ops: Lioness), Singaporean star Rebecca Lim (“Third Rail”), and Malaysian actor Emily Chan (“The Patient”).

Other nominees in the best Asian TV series category were “The Black Yard” (Kazakhstan), “Not Others” (South Korea), “Delete” (Thailand), and “Taiwan Crime Stories” (Taiwan).

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 were held on October 8 at the BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center, during the course of the Busan International Film Festival, which runs through October 4 and October 13.

— Except for the headline, nothing else has been changed in this PTI report

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES