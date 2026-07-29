Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcome baby boy on Guru Purnima, share adorable first announcement

It's a boy! Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera shared the happy news with fans on social media on Wednesday, revealing that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

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Karishma Tanna welcomes baby boy (PC-Instagram)

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband, businessman Varun Bangera, have entered a new phase in their lives as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with fans on social media on Wednesday, revealing that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Announcing the arrival of their little one on Instagram, the couple shared a heartfelt post that read, “It’s a boy. Karishma and Varun. Our greatest blessing, 29th July 2026.”

Karishma also penned an emotional note along with the announcement. She wrote, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma and Varun.”

Soon after the announcement, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings. Smriti Irani, Khushi Kapoor, Stebin Ben, Jasmin Bhasin, Sonakshi Sinha, Wamiqa Gabbi, Maheep Kapoor, Aamir Ali, and many others wished the couple as they began their journey into parenthood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)



Karishma and Varun’s love story

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera reportedly met during a New Year’s Eve celebration and soon began dating. The couple got engaged in 2021 in Dubai after Varun surprised Karishma with a skydiving experience before proposing to her with a solitaire ring.

They tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in an intimate beachside wedding in Mumbai attended by close friends and family. Their wedding beautifully blended Gujarati and South Indian traditions.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, ending weeks of speculation. They had shared the pregnancy news through a heartfelt social media post, and now, with the arrival of their baby boy, the couple has begun a new chapter as parents.