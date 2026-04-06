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Karishma Tanna announces pregnancy with heartwarming post, says A little miracle arriving on...

Karishma Tanna announces pregnancy with heartwarming post, says ‘A little miracle arriving on…’

Karishma Tanna delights fans along with her husband Varun Bangera with a special announcement as she shares a glimpse into her personal journey, leaving everyone excited about what lies ahead.

Renowned TV actress and former Bigg Boss 8 contestant Karishma Tanna recently shared a heartwarming update from her personal life on social media. Her post, though simple, carried deep emotion and quickly grabbed attention online. While she did not reveal everything in the first moment, the message hinted at something special. The pictures and caption created curiosity among fans, who soon flooded the comments with love and excitement.

The heartwarming post of Karishma Tanna

In the next moment of clarity, Karishma Tanna confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The couple shared dreamy photos where both were seen wearing caps marked Mom and Dad. The caption read “A little miracle our greatest gift, August 2026” which clearly revealed the due timeline. The post quickly turned viral and became a joyful moment for fans and well-wishers.

Check out the heartwarming post of Karishma Tanna here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

How did fans and celebrities react?

Soon after the announcement, wishes poured in from across the industry. Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Kritika Kamra and Gauahar Khan shared congratulatory messages. Social media was filled with heart emojis and blessings as fans celebrated this new phase in her life. The response showed how deeply connected audiences feel with her journey.

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About Karishma Tanna’s remarkable journey

Karishma Tanna built strong identity in entertainment space through years of consistent work. She gained recognition with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin 3. Her presence in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 further boosted popularity. On film side, she appeared in Sanju and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, showing her versatility across formats.

What does this new phase mean for her?

Actor married Varun Bangera in February 2022 in a private ceremony. Since then, the couple has mostly stayed away from the spotlight while sharing selective glimpses of their life. With the baby expected in August 2026, this marks a new beginning filled with happiness, responsibility, and excitement for the couple.

Story Highlights

Karishma Tanna announces first pregnancy through emotional post

Baby arrival confirmed for August 2026

Photos with Mom Dad caps go viral on social media

Celebrities and fans send love and blessings

This moment adds a beautiful new chapter to Karishma Tanna life as she steps into motherhood. From television success to personal milestones, her journey continues to inspire fans who have followed her for years.

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