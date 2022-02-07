Viral Video: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married on February 5 in the presence of their respective family members and close friends in Mumbai. The newly wedded couple had an amazing reception party on Saturday evening. There were several pictures and videos from the party that were doing rounds on the internet. However, one dance of video of Karishma Tanna went viral where she was seen grooving to Pushpa’s item number Oo Antava performed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Karishma’s close friend and actor Harleen Sethi took to Instagram to share the video of Tanna flaunting her quirky moves to the viral song.Also Read - Karishma Tanna Ditches Red for a Dreamy Pastel Pink Lehenga| See Photos from Her Seaside Wedding

For the wedding reception, Karishma Tanna wore a shimmery golden outfit and kept her hair loose. She was also seen blowing a kiss to her friends while inviting them to dance along with her.

Watch Karishma Tanna’s viral dance on Oo Antava:

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married on Saturday, February 6 in Mumbai. Several of their friends including Anita Hassanandani, Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, and Ridhima Pandit attended the festivities. Karishma looked beautiful, subtle and elegant and the minimalistic approach is winning hearts on the internet. Tanna gave a glimpse of her wedding day by sharing several pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Only Gratitude”.

Wishing the newly married couple the best! Congratulations Karishma and Varun