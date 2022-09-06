Karishma Tanna Poses In Green Bikini: TV actor Karishma Tanna is beating the summer heat in style, the ‘Sanju’ actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to share glimpses from her pool time. Going by the photos, looks like Karishma is having a ball of time while chilling in a pool. In the pictures, Karishma Tanna can be seen chilling in the pool wearing a sexy green bikini. Flashing her million-dollar smile and her toned legs, the Naagin 3 actress can be seen posing on the inflatable floaters.Also Read - Karishma Tanna Joins The Viral 'Y Challenge' at Home, Fans Ask, 'Agar Gate Khul Gaya Toh?' - Watch Video

The actor completed her look by tying her hair back in a bun and sporting black sunnies and exuded perfect water baby vibes. Sharing the photos, she wrote: Smile please 😬

Karishma Tanna Enjoys Pool Time In Green Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

Soon as Karishma shared the pics, her comment section was filled by fans with emojis and compliments. While reacting to the bikini pictures, a fan commented, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. big fan always” while another one said, “The water might be boiling” There was another fan who said, “You have raised the temperature.”

On the personal front, Karishma Tanna got married to Varun Bangera earlier this year on February 5, 2022. The newlywed couple recently celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi together and both of them were all decked up in traditional attires for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)



On the work front, Karishma has been a part of the TV industry for more than a decade, she is best known for shows like- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc.