Karishma Tanna Viral Video: TV actor Karishma Tanna has grabbed all the attention for her latest video on her social media handle. The actor hopped on the social media trend after fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora Karishma, who keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts has shared a video performing yoga. In the video, she balanced one of her legs on the door by showcasing her incredible flexibility and strength. She performs a handstand with one leg up in the air using the door as support. She strikes the position perfectly with controlled movements and a stance that is stunning throughout.Also Read - Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera’s House is All About Handpicked Furniture, Neutral Colour Lighting And Lots of Love | See Video

Karishma Tanna performed the exercise at home while wearing a lavender racerback sports bra, tights, and a tidy ponytail. She shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it, “Only bcz it’s trending,” along with #yoga #karishmatanna #reels #love #trending. Also Read - Karishma Tanna's Bridal Entry Dance on 'Sajna Tere Liye Sajna' Goes Viral, Crosses 5.5 Lakh Views -Watch

Watch Karishma Tanna’s Trending Video:

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Netizens were amazed by her handstand and dropped heart-eye emojis also. Karishma Tanna’s fans also loved her dedication to fitness and called her hot. One of the users also wrote, “Great fitness,” with clap emojis. Another user asked, “Agar gate khul gaya toh?”

Like Karishma, Sunny Leone followed the craze and practised the posture at home. She wore a black co-ord set and kept her hair open. Sunny shared the video on her Instagram and captioned her video, “The Y Challenge.”

Sunny Leone Joins The Viral Trend:

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

What did you think about this routine? Watch this space for more updates!