Karishma Tanna on Growing up in an Orthodox Gujarati Family: ‘I Faced Second-Hand Treatment’ | Exclusive

Karishma Tanna on Her Middle-Class Upbringing And More | Exclusive: Karishma Tanna has come a long way as she has featured in daily soaps, web series, Bollywood and regional cinema in her two decades career. The actress who started her innings in television and movies shot to fame with the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss Season 8. She also had a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Karishma is now geared up for Hansal Mehta’s biographical crime drama series Scoop. The show is inspired from journalist Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Karishma plays Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious and fearless crime reporter in her pursuit for truth amid patriarchy, sexism, red tapism and politics. In an exclusive interaction with India.com, the actress speaks about her character and her aspirations while growing up in a middle-class family. Excerpts from the interview.

In Scoop, Karishma character Jagruti is a career-driven independent single mother. On being quizzed how much she related to the character; the actress says “Except for the single-mother I relate to lot of things. I am also independent as I started working at a very young age. I came from a lower middle-class family so I always had that aspiration to fulfill those dreams of my family which they couldn’t. Since, I come from an orthodox Gujarati family, so they used to say ‘ladka padia hua to ye karega aur ladki paida hui to aisa (if a boy was born then there were different expectations from him as compared to a girl).’ So, we used to get that second-hand treatment and I have faced that in my joint family. Since, childhood I had this in me that I have to become a man. It is stupid to say that I have to compare myself to another gender. But I wanted to become independent and show the world that I can be at par with a male, have my own dreams and keep my family happy. So, I relate to this character a lot because Karishma is also the same in real life.”

Scoop will be streaming on Netflix from June 2, 2023, onwards. The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee in crucial roles.

