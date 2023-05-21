Home

Entertainment

Karishma Tanna Opens up on Not Getting Work After Sanju: ‘I Was in a Depressed Phase’

Karishma Tanna Opens up on Not Getting Work After Sanju: ‘I Was in a Depressed Phase’

Karishma Tanna recently opened up on not getting work for almost one year after the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju.

Karishma Tanna Opens up on Not Getting Work After Sanju: 'I Was in a Depressed Phase'

Karishma Tanna Opens up on Not Getting Work After Sanju: Bollywood is one of the most employment generating yet the most difficult industries in terms of survival and recognition. There are many actors who struggle to get acknowledged for their work and have to work harder to stay relevant amid the cut-throat competition. For those with no backup or connections it becomes more challenging in terms of PR building and proving their talent. Despite the debate over nepotism, each individual has their own journey. Karishma Tanna, who shot to fame with Grand Masti and Sanju, spoke about not getting work for one year after working in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

KARISHMA TANNA REVEALS SHE DID NOT GET WORK AFTER ‘SANJU’

Karishma, in an intearaction with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel said “I thought Sanju, despite the small role, will help me to move forward in life. But, in fact, nothing happened. After the film, whatever response, films or projects I had expected did not arrive. For good seven to eight months or 1 year, I wasn’t working.” She further added “I had a lot of expectations from the industry that I will get work now (after Sanju). I don’t know, sometimes you get into the dark hole, (and think) what does life want? What do I do more to showcase my acting? Woh bohot hi mai depressed phase me chali gayi thi (it was a depressed phase). I thought my life is just colourless. I didn’t know what to do with my career. I was messaging people, saying ‘Have you seen Sanju? Did you like my acting?’ My mom is the only one with me. I didn’t feel like telling her because she would be stressed. My mom is sensitive. My friends wouldn’t understand because none are from the industry,” Karishma added. She also said that she got surrounded by negative thoughts at that time. “I self-motivated myself. Only I know how I have pulled up myself from that phase.”

You may like to read

For more updates on Karishma Tanna, check out this space at India.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.