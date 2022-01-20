Mumbai: Soon-to-marry couple Karishma Tanna and real-estate businessman Varun Bangera is all set for the D-day on February 5. While Karishma didn’t reveal about her wedding, a friend close to her shared exclusive details about the Gujarati –South Indian marriage. Starting from pre-wedding functions to wedding outfits, Karishma’s friend revealed it all to news portal E-Times. Karishma Tanna and Varun’s pre-wedding rituals will start a day prior of the wedding, with mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on February 4, haldi and shaadi on February 5. Her friend confirmed the actor will be planning the wedding as per both Gujarati and South Indian rituals. Since Varun hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, Karishma wants to incorporate their customs too. The Qayamat Ki Raat actor is also planning to wear a kanjivaram saree post her wedding.Also Read - Karishma Tanna Gets SECRETLY Engaged To Beau Varun Bangera | See Their Mushy Photo

"Karishma has been planning her wedding wardrobe for quite some time. She wants to do something special for her husband-to-be and her in-laws, so she has picked a pink Kanjivaram sari with gold embroidery and has also bought authentic South Indian jewellery to perfect the look. She will be wearing the sari after her bidaai as she enters her new household. The wedding will be a mix of Gujarati and South Indian rituals", said the friend.

The couple has planned all the functions keeping in mind the covid guidelines. "Karishma and Varun had planned a big fat wedding, which obviously isn't possible in the current scenario. Keeping the COVID protocols in mind, the original list has been reduced to 50. However, that hasn't dampened the spirit of the bride-to-be. A wedding is a big event and Karishma wants to make the most of her big day", the friend added.

It has been reported that Karishma had even planned bachelorette party, but had to cancel in this covid situation.

Karishma and Varun got engaged on November 12. They met through a common friend Suved Lohia and the two have been going on strong ever since they have met. The couple have been holidaying together and have been spending a lot of time together.