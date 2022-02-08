Mumbai: Actor Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot on February 5, Saturday in the presence of their close friends and family members at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. Her pictures and videos from beach wedding have gone viral. On her big day, she took a big decision to dance while walking down the aisle. Karishma, who looked absolutely gorgeous in peach lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock, gave amazing bridal entry goals to all the brides-to-be. Karishma dropped an amazing wedding video where she grooved to Badshah and Payal Dev’s song Sajna Tere Liye Sajna as she walked towards the beach-side mandap.Also Read - Karishma Tanna’s ‘Pehli Rasoi’: The Couple Feed Each Other With Full of Love And Smiles | Watch Video

The bridal entry video of Karishma Tanna has gone viral. The best moment was when she removed her veil and ghungat and said, ‘Baby, can we skip to the good part?’ and started dancing. While sharing the video, Karishma wrote, “Bridal entry song specially sung by Rashmeet Kaur. Concept and Choreography by YSDC wedding choreography. Videographer: Epic stories.” The video has garnered 5.5 lakh views ever since the upload. Also Read - Karishma Tanna's Crazy Dance on Pushpa's 'Oo Antava' at Her Wedding Reception Goes Viral - Watch

Watch the viral video:

Tanna’s lehenga was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, who also styled Katrina Kaif for her wedding. Karishma’s blouse came with a full-sleeved blouse, plunging neckline and back, intricate embroidery, it also had diamantes all over, and embellishments. Karishma wore bespoke bridal jewellery from the shelves of Tyaani jewellery. She wore a gold choker with a heavy vintage layered neckpiece which had pastel-hued gemstones, a gold nath, dangling earrings, two mattha-pattis, bracelets, and a mangalsutra.