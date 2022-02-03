Still recovering from Vickat and Mouni-Suraj wedding festivities? Brace yourselves for another star-studded wedding. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress, Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with businessman Varun Bangera. Tanna, who is also known for appearing in Bigg Boss 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, shared dreamy pictures from her Haldi ceremony which have set Instagram ablaze. Karishma Tanna wrote: “Happiness galore, the smile says it all.” Take a look:Also Read - Karishma Tanna- Varun Bagnera’s Wedding Details: From Performing Gujarati-South Indian Rituals to Actor Wearing Kanjivaram Saree

Tanna wore a beautiful white ensemble and looked her sartorial best. She accessorised her look with floral jewelry by Floral Art and Design Studio. The pictures look every bit stunning and are a treat to watch, indeed.

According to Pinkvilla report, Karishma's Haldi ceremony was an intimate affair with only close friends and family attending the event. The event was organised in compliance with the Covid protocols. This will be followed by a Mehendi ceremony tomorrow. The family members of both bride and groom will be present but in limited numbers.

Karishma made her relationship with Bangera Instagram official on January 1. She posted an image with the businessman with caption, “Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy New Year to you all.”

Karishma Tanna is best known for her roles In TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others. She was last seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.