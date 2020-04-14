On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown till May 3, everyone is trying to be calm and go with the decision to fight the pandemic coronavirus. Similarly, actor Karishma Tanna is also trying to ‘hang in there’ and stay home for more 2 weeks. Taking to Instagram, she shared her monochrome pictures in a blazer and black pants as she strikes a pose for a click. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Emerges as The Winner of Rohit Shetty's Adventurous Show?

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, kohled-up eyes, a dash of lipstick and messy hair. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Hang in there girl #mood #quarantine #thoughts.” (sic) Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, March 24: Karishma Tanna Makes Maggie During Self-Isolation, Shares Cute Video

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she took to Instagram and said that she is ‘distancing herself’. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a plunging neckline black top teamed up with dewy makeup and a dash of lip shade. She captioned the pictures, “Distancing Myself Quarantine selfie Wat u guys doin??? #answerme #stayhome #love #quarantine.”



On the professional front, Karishma currently features on the reality adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The popular Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi has started rolling out with the 10th season of the adventure-reality show. The contestants had flown off to Bulgaria for the shoot in 2019. The 40-day schedule went on floors in August 2019. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will feature popular television actors Kunwar Amar, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal.

It was also reported that she has won the show after beating Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang and Dharmesh Yelende to grab the trophy. She has been the strongest contestant of the show and has overcome her fears from reptiles, water, height and others during the adventurous show. However, until the finale airs on television nothing can be confirmed.