Mumbai: Television actor Karishma Tanna, who recently married Varun Bangera, uploaded a video of her post-wedding rituals on Monday. She shared a video of herself preparing a delicious dish at home on Instagram. Her husband can be seen feeding her the lovely dessert she prepared at the end of the video. Karishma Tanna began the video by demonstrating how she prepares the dish. Following that, she and Varun presented a bowl to the temple. He then served her a taste of the sweet dish as she captured the moment. The actor grinned and winked at the camera as she offered Varun the food.

As they spent their time at home, Karishma wore a white T-shirt and jeans, and Varun chose causals. Sharing the video on her social media handle, she captioned it, "Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye (sic)."

Take a look:

Fans showered the comment section with best wishes as soon as Karishma uploaded the video. One of the users asked the newly bride about the recipe. The comment read, “Wow this looks delicious!! Recipe pls u guys look cute together god bless u two.” While another user wrote, “All the best for new life.”

The couple wedded in Mumbai at a wedding venue with a view of the sea and the backdrop of the sunset. Several photos and videos from their wedding surfaced on the internet and we were obsessed.

Aren’t the two adorable together? Watch this space for more updates.