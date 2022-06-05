Karisma Kapoor in Black Monokini Looks Smoking Hot as She Drops Throwback Vacation Pic - See Viral Photos

Karisma Kapoor in Black Monokini Looks Smoking Hot: Karisma Kapoor recently marked her birthday month as she shared a throwback vacation pic sporting a sexy black monokini. Karisma, who is a fitness enthusiast never shies away from flaunting her hot bod while sharing beach vacation pictures or her post workout posts on social media. Karisma had shared a similar picture donning a black bikini during pre-pandemic in 2019 while celebrating her birthday in London. Karima has often admitted that she is a water baby and enjoys her me time at the pool just like her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karisma’s hot and sizzling picture in the bold black swimsuit was praised by fans and celebs.Also Read - 'Tumhara Moosewala Kar Denge': Salman Khan, Father Salim Receive Death Threat

Check out the post shared by Karisma on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Also Read - From Sara Ali Khan to Nora Fatehi, A Look Into Who Wore What At IIFA Awards 2022

Karisma Sizzles in Bold Monokini

Karisma can be seen wearing the black bathing suit in the throwback picture as she flaunts her slender bikini bod. Karisma stands in the infinity pool with her legs dipped inside the water while facing her back towards the camera at the exotic beach vacay. Karisma captioned her post as, “Daydreaming..💭

#birthdaymonth #memoriesof2022.” Karisma’s birthday happens to be on June 25th. The actor had posted a similar photo in a black trikini on her 45th birthday while holidaying with her girl gang in London. Also Read - 'If Jealousy Had A Face': Netizens Slam Singer Rupankar Bagchi For Criticising KK

Check out the picture shared by Karisma during her London Vacation:

Karisma had captioned her picture as, “Love urself at every age 😇 #nofilter #birthdaymood.” Karisma, who turns 48 this month is currently working in director Abhinay Deo’s crime drama series Brown. The series also stars veteran actor Helen in pivotal role. Karisma was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series Mentalhood. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.



For more updates on Karisma Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.