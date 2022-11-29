Karisma Kapoor Recreates ‘Le Gayi Le Gayi’ Dance at Friend’s Wedding in Black Dress, Watch Viral Video

Karisma Kapoor looked amazing in a black sexy dress. She grooved to her iconic song ‘Le Gayi Le Gayi’ from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, watch the video.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s dance video from a recent party has gone viral. The diva was seen recreating her dance steps on her iconic song, Le Gayi from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Karisma had attended her close friend’s wedding. She wore a long black dress with her hair neatly tied. She was also joined by a close friend who appeared to be the bride.

In the video clip, Karisma can be seen matching her steps with fun expressions and was seen singing along to the song.

Watch the video here:

Movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai is one of Karisma’s biggest hits, focusing on the popular love triangles between Karisma, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Yash Chopra, it became the highest-grossing film of 1997. It clocked 25 years this year.